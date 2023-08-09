CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manika Batra's Missing Luggage Found, Table Tennis Superstar Thanks Aviation Ministry
1-MIN READ

Manika Batra's Missing Luggage Found, Table Tennis Superstar Thanks Aviation Ministry

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Manika Batra thanked the Aviation Ministry after her missing luggage was found (Twitter)

Table Tennis star Manika Batra's baggage went missing on Tuesday but after she thanked Aviation Ministry for their prompt intervention

India’s table tennis star Manika Batra’s missing baggage has been found and delivered to her, she said on Tuesday and thanked aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his office for their “prompt" action.

Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight and she had sought help from the government to recover it.

“Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning," Batra wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Julian Lopetegui Resigns as Manager of Wolves; West Ham Reject 70 Million Euro Bid for Lucas Paqueta

On Tuesday evening, after Batra sought help from the union minister, his office said, “Hi, the suitcase has been placed into the container bound for Delhi. We anticipate its arrival on today’s flight, scheduled to land at 01:55 AM tomorrow."

The world number 35 Batra said she was travelling in business class in the Dutch flag carrier and never expected to lose baggage with priority tag.

“Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM.! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament," Batra had tweeted.

ALSO READ| Exclusive | Anshul Jubli - A Tuition Teacher Turned UFC Fighter

“Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help."

Batra was coming back to India after playing in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima via Amsterdam.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 09, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 13:12 IST