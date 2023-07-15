'Unseeded. Unforgettable. Wondrous': Marketa Vondrousova Lauded by Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova and Others Following Historic Wimbledon Crown

Marketa Vondrousova scripted history at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as she became the first unseeded women’s player in the open era to win the prestigious Wimbledon crown with her 6-4, 6-4 win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

The world took notice of the incredible feat achieved by the 24-year-old Czech player and heaped praise on her following her victory.

ALSO READ| Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Claims Women’s Crown With Win Over Ons Jabeur

World number 1 ranked women’s player Iga Swiatek, who was ousted in the quarters of the tournament congratulated the Czech player in a tweet that read, “Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations".

Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations ☺️— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023

Compatriot and former Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova said, “Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory. And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure".

Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victoryAnd Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023

Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic posted, Despite a strong start, Ons_Jabeur faced difficulties executing her strategy against Vondrousova’s strong & varied game. Congrats to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved victory. Also hats off Ons - you’ll make it one day! Keep shining".

Despite a strong start, @Ons_Jabeur faced difficulties executing her strategy against Vondrousova’s strong & varied game. Congrats to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved victory. Also hats off Ons - you’ll make it one day! Keep shining #Wimbledon— Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) July 15, 2023

One user shared a post that read “Unseeded. Unforgettable. Wondrous. Vondrousova. Game Set Match Championship."

Another fan posted, “What a women’s tennis triumph. Marketa Vondrousova ranked no. 42, unseeded & with no sponsor (after being dropped by Nike) defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4."

What a women’s tennis triumph. Marketa Vondrousova ranked no. 42, unseeded & with no sponsor (after being dropped by Nike) defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4. #Wimbledon #Vondrousova pic.twitter.com/PpQBAu715j— Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) July 15, 2023

One fan said. “Man how calm was this girl! Beautifully executed the play! Stayed calm and got the job done. Congratulations on the title, Marketa!"

Man how calm was this girl! Beautifully executed the play! Stayed calm and got the job done.Congratulations on the title, Marketa!#Vondrousova #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tYXhyc4kn3 — Soona Paana (@ishtejeevana) July 15, 2023

Tunisian Jabeur lost her third grand slam final and second on the trot at Wimbledon.