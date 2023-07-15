CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Unseeded. Unforgettable. Wondrous': Marketa Vondrousova Lauded by Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova and Others Following Historic Wimbledon Crown

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 21:08 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with her trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with her trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Vondrousova became the first unseeded women's player in the open era to win the prestigious Wimbledon crown and the world took notice of the incredible feat achieved by the 24-year-old Czech player and heaped praise on her following her victory.

Marketa Vondrousova scripted history at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as she became the first unseeded women’s player in the open era to win the prestigious Wimbledon crown with her 6-4, 6-4 win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

The world took notice of the incredible feat achieved by the 24-year-old Czech player and heaped praise on her following her victory.

ALSO READ| Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Claims Women’s Crown With Win Over Ons Jabeur

World number 1 ranked women’s player Iga Swiatek, who was ousted in the quarters of the tournament congratulated the Czech player in a tweet that read, “Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations".

Compatriot and former Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova said, “Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory. And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure".

Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic posted, Despite a strong start, Ons_Jabeur faced difficulties executing her strategy against Vondrousova’s strong & varied game. Congrats to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved victory. Also hats off Ons - you’ll make it one day! Keep shining".

One user shared a post that read “Unseeded. Unforgettable. Wondrous. Vondrousova. Game Set Match Championship."

Another fan posted, “What a women’s tennis triumph. Marketa Vondrousova ranked no. 42, unseeded & with no sponsor (after being dropped by Nike) defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4."

One fan said. “Man how calm was this girl! Beautifully executed the play! Stayed calm and got the job done. Congratulations on the title, Marketa!"

Tunisian Jabeur lost her third grand slam final and second on the trot at Wimbledon.

