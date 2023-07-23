CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Max Verstappen Hands Record Win to Red Bull in Hungarian Grand Prix
1-MIN READ

Max Verstappen Hands Record Win to Red Bull in Hungarian Grand Prix

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 20:31 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull record win

Max Verstappen delivers Red Bull record win

McLaren's Lando Norris ended second with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull completing the podium at the Hungaroring

Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, delivering Red Bull a record-breaking 12th consecutive Formula One win. Red Bull surpassed the feat of McLaren who won 11 races in 1988 with this latest demonstration of supremacy over the rest of the grid.

On the other hand, McLaren’s Lando Norris ended second with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull completing the podium at the Hungaroring.

⭐️ NEW F1 RECORD! ⭐️

Red Bull take their 12th win in a row 👏👏👏#HungarianGP @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/6SBqcbBuAj

“12 in a row, that’s history!" Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the team radio.

Verstappen’s seventh straight win stretched the double world champion’s lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.

Lewis Hamilton set off from pole for the first time in 33 races but a poor start dashed the Mercedes driver’s hopes of a 104th career win and he had to settle for fourth.

(More to follow…)

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. max verstappen
  2. red bull
  3. Sergio Perez
first published:July 23, 2023, 20:28 IST
last updated:July 23, 2023, 20:31 IST