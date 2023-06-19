Max Verstappen Secures Canadian Grand Prix, Delivers Red Bull's 100th Win

World champion Max Verstappen dominated the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team’s 100th win in Formula One.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in Montreal.

Pole-sitter Verstappen’s sixth win from eight races this season extended his lead at the top of the standings and continued his relentless march to a third successive world title.

“I’m very happy right now. 100th win for the team - it’s amazing," Verstappen beamed.

The Dutch driver took his F1 tally to 41 wins to draw level with the late Ayrton Senna.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took fourth and fifth with Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in sixth.