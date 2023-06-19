CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Max Verstappen Secures Canadian Grand Prix, Delivers Red Bull's 100th Win
Max Verstappen Secures Canadian Grand Prix, Delivers Red Bull's 100th Win

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 01:52 IST

Canada

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the 2023 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, on June 18, 2023. (AFP)

Pole-sitter Verstappen's sixth win from eight races this season extended his lead at the top of the standings

World champion Max Verstappen dominated the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team’s 100th win in Formula One.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in Montreal.

Pole-sitter Verstappen’s sixth win from eight races this season extended his lead at the top of the standings and continued his relentless march to a third successive world title.

“I’m very happy right now. 100th win for the team - it’s amazing," Verstappen beamed.

The Dutch driver took his F1 tally to 41 wins to draw level with the late Ayrton Senna.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took fourth and fifth with Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in sixth.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
first published:June 19, 2023, 01:47 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 01:52 IST