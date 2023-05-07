Miami GP Live Formula One Streaming: How to Watch F1 Miami Grand Prix Coverage on TV And Online

Sergio Perez will start from the pole at the Miami Grand Prix, where he has been given clearance to race for both the win and the championship.

Perez trails Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen by just six points in the championship standings and team boss Christian Horner vowed in Miami to allow the drivers to race for the title. Verstappen, the two-time reigning F1 champion, and Perez each have two wins this year as Red Bull has swept all four races and finished 1-2 three times.

The pole for Perez was the third of his career, but the other two were on the street circuit at Jeddah. Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will try to make it two straight Sunday.

Fernando Alonso will start on the front row for the first time in his resurgent season with new team Aston Martin. He’s seeking his 33rd career F1 victory, which would be a first for Aston Martin.

Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified third for Ferrari and was followed by Kevin Magnussen in his highest-qualifying effort of the season. Magnussen drives for Haas, the only American team in F1.

Pierre Gasly of Alpine qualified fifth and was followed by George Russell of Mercedes and Leclerc.

Verstappen qualified ninth.

F1 Miami GP: Starting Grid

Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin Carlos SAINZ Ferrari Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas Pierre GASLY Alpine George RUSSELL Mercedes Charles LECLERC Ferrari Esteban OCON Alpine Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo Alexander ALBON Williams Nico HULKENBERG Haas Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri Lando NORRIS McLaren Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri Lance STROLL Aston Martin Oscar PIASTRI McLaren Logan SARGEANT Williams

When will the Miami Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The Miami Grand Prix 2023 main race will take place on May 7, Sunday.

Where will the Miami Grand Prix 2023 be held?

The Miami Grand Prix 2023 will be held at the Miami International Autodrome.

What time will the Miami Grand Prix 2023 start?

The Miami Grand Prix Main Race will begin at 1:00 am IST (May 8, Monday in India).

How to live stream Miami Grand Prix 2023?

The Miami Grand Prix 2023 match will be streamed live on F1 TV Pro.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2023 on TV?

The Miami Grand Prix 2023 will not be televised live in India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here