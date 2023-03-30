CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Petra Kvitova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Postponed Due to Rain
1-MIN READ

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Petra Kvitova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Postponed Due to Rain

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 08:08 IST

Miami, USA

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns to Tommy Paul during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns to Tommy Paul during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Organisers waited four hours for the rain to stop at Hard Rock Stadium before abandoning play for the evening. The matches will likely be slotted into Thursday's programme

World number one Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami Open quarter-final clash with American Taylor Fritz and Petra Kvitova’s last-eight meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova were both postponed on Wednesday due to rain.

Organisers waited four hours for rain to stop at Hard Rock Stadium before abandoning play for the evening.

The matches will likely be slotted into Thursday’s programme at the joint ATP/WTA event.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier Italian Jannik Sinner had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in their quarter-final.

In the women’s event, world number two Aryna Sabalenka suffered a straight sets loss to resurgent Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
