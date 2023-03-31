Miami Open: Petra Kvitova Rallies Past Ekaterina Alexandrova to Reach Final Four

Petra Kvitova reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open for the first time after fighting to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday.

Czech Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will face Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the last four on Friday while American Jessica Pegula will take on Elena Rybakina in the opening semi later on Thursday.

Kvitova grabbed the first set, in the match which was postponed due to rain on Wednesday, after breaking Alexandrova on her second service game but the Russian fought back well.

Kvitova, ranked 12th in the world, held off four break-points at 2-2 and but was finally broken at 4-2 and Alexandrova held on to her serve to force a third set.

It was tight throughout until the 33-year-old Kvitova made the decisive break to go 5-3 up and then served out for the match, yelling out her delight and relief.

“I have to say it was a tough one, for sure, especially mentally. Ekaterina played amazing. I would say she was really striking the ball very cleanly and it was really difficult to face some of her serves. I’m glad that my serve helped me in important moments, especially in the third set," she said.

“The chance for break came. I took it and yes, it was very emotional in the end. I’m very happy that somehow I found a way to win it," she added.

Her victory in two hours and 11 minutes ensures Kvitova a place in the last four at her 13th attempt in Miami and she will now face another veteran in the 32-year-old Cirstea.

“It is nice there is also someone else over 30 also playing so nice. It’s fun. I’m happy for Sorana, how she’s playing for with the run she has had. Definitely will be nice to face her again," she said.

