Michael Schumacher's Iconic Ferrari F2001b Set to be Sold for a Staggering Price

Michael Schumacher’s iconic Ferrari F2001b is expected to fetch mind-blowing price of six million pounds when it goes under the hammer.

Schumacher’s famous cherry-red Ferrari is the one that he drove to win the Australian Grand Prix in 2002. This auction is going to take place from August 16 to August 18th.

RM Sotheby, who is selling the Ferrari said about the car, “Amongst the most desirable of any modern-era grand prix cars in existence, chassis 215 played a significant role in the early days of the 2002 Formula 1 World Championship.”

The Chassis 215 has been described as one of the very few cars to never finish outside of the podium during its competition career and termed the car as an ‘iconic machine of the modern formula one era.’

The famed car helped Schumacher win his 5th championship in Australia and helped him finish 3rd in Malaysia which he achieved after taking a pit stop in the very first lap of the race.

The German was 21st in the race at that time before mounting an outstanding comeback to finish on the podium.

Schumacher’s iconic cars have been attracted jaw-dropping prices in the past.

In Nov of 2022, his World Championship-winning Ferrari of the 2003 season was sold for a whopping 15 million pounds at an auction in Geneva. This broke the record for the highest price which was previously held by another one of Schumacher’s iconic vehicles. It overtook the car from the 2001 season which was sold for 7.5 million pounds in 2017.

Schumacher was involved in a horrific ski crash accident which saw him suffer a traumatic brain injury.