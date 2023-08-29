'700 for Ferrari, 007 for me': Throwback to Michael Schumacher's Seventh Formula One Title Triumph

Formula One great Michael Schumacher has left an everlasting mark in the world of motor racing and his legacy serves as a beacon for aspiring drivers across the world to look up to.

The German legend Schumacher, who claimed a record seven world titles during his illustrious career, sealed his final championship in F1 19 years ago on this day.

It’s been 19 years since the legendary Michael @schumacher wrapped up the last of his SEVEN world titles 👑#F1 #OnThisDay @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/QgEHEusIwk— Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2023

Schumacher ensured he would take the coveted crown for a record seventh time with his second-place finish at the Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium during the 2004 season. The achievement is made all the more special by the fact that the track was the very same place the German made his debut back in the year 1991.

“It’s a great day for all of us and I’m just so delighted and happy," he said after the win nearly two decades ago now.

“I would have honestly and obviously rather finished the championship with a victory, but that’s the way it is,"

“We have won so many races this year and it was clear at some stage that somebody else would win and it happened today. The better one won, and we are happy about what we achieved," he said about finishing behind Finnish legend Kimi Raikkonen in Belgium.

“We clinched the championship. We had a tough fight, Kimi had a superb race," he continued.

“It was the 700th Grand Prix for Ferrari and it is my 7th win in the championship and it is 700 the other way around and it is the right number for us", the German joked.

Schumacher has been in a comatose state following a skiing accident that he encountered in the year 2023 at the Meribel Alpine Resort in Switzerland. He has been sustained by his wife Corinna ever since the incident.