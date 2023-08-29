Mirabai Chanu Won't Lift at World Weightlifting Championships, Will Attend Weigh-in to Remain Eligible for Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu will not be ‘participating’ at the World Championships, which starts in Riyadh on September 4, as she gears up to focus on the Asian Games.

The Indian weightlifter will not be lifting at the World Championships and will appear at the weigh-in ceremony for the 49kg weight class and not participate in the event proper as a precautionary measure. She will at the weigh-in to mark her attendance as participation in the World Championships is mandatory to be eligible for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu will be following the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rules- which states that athletes

need not necessarily attempt a lift but can simply take part in the weigh-in to make themselves available for doping tests.

“She will not be lifting at the World Championships. Right now, the focus is to keep her fresh and fit for the Asian Games,” an Indian Weightlifting Federation official was quoted sa saying by Indian Express.

While the Asian Games are not a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, an Asiad medal is the only silverware that Chanu hasn’t won.

A former world champion, Chanu had returned with a silver medal in the previous edition of the World Championships in December last year. Under the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup are compulsory events.

Apart from the two above, a lifter also has to participate in three of the following events — the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II and the 2024 Continental Championships.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) will publish the Olympic Qualification Rating (OQR) of each weight category at the end of the qualification period.

A weightlifter’s best three performances at the qualifying events will be taken into account for final assessment.

The time between the Worlds and Asian Games is very less.

The World Championships are scheduled to begin on September 4, with the Asian Games starting less than 20 days later in Hangzhou, China from September 23.

Chanu is currently in St Louis, USA for a 65-day camp under Dr Aron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach.

(With inputs from Agencies)