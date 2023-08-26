Mohamed Salah Gives Green Light to Al Ittihad's Offer of More Salary Than Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would like to ‘listen’ to offers from Al-Ittihad, reported Sky Sports. While speaking in a show on Football Daily, Dharmesh Sheth said, “The Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad have not given up on signing the Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.”

He did acknowledge that Salah was already under contract with Liverpool and had two years remaining. However, Sheth felt that the two-year phase is always an “interesting” period of any contract. He further said, “I must stress on this one source that Mohammed Salah would like to listen to what would be on offer from Al Ittihad.” Sheth also said that the rumoured deal could potentially multiply Salah’s earnings ten-fold. “We are talking in the region of £350,000 per day,” he said.

According to multiple reports, Salah has been offered the highest salary in the Saudi Pro League which would see him pip the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

💰 Mo Salah would like to listen to offers from Al-Ittihad❌ There are strong reports indicating Jota could leave the club just weeks after joining for £25m with the club pursuing Salah [via @skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/IfMqGUrn59 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 24, 2023

Dharmesh Sheth did clarify that he was not sure if Mohamed Salah wanted to leave for Saudi Arabia. Regardless, he was firm about the current situation suggesting that there have been talks about a potential transfer of the player. He mentioned how Al Ittihad were already successful in signing some of the biggest names in European football including the likes of N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and the former Celtic winger Jota, in their squad.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did say earlier on Friday that Salah is ‘committed’ 100 percent to the club.

“There is nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There is nothing there, if there would be, the answer would be no," said Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Newcastle United.

Sheth talked about some additional reports emerging from Saudi suggesting that Jota could leave Al Ittihad, weeks after joining for £25 million. This sudden development has led to a push from the Saudi Arabian side for the Egyptian forward.

Mohamed Salah won everything at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. After losing the Champions League final in 2018 to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Real Madrid, Liverpool beat Tottenham in the following year to win the sixth UCL in their club’s history. In the following season, they also won the Premier League after nearly a thirty-year wait. In 307 caps for the club, Salah has managed to net 187 goals and provide 80 assists.

There have been no official bids made by Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah but it is rumoured that the club shall be willing to pay Liverpool a lumpsum of £100 million for his transfer.

Salah’s new contract would also make him one of the best-paid players in the world with a salary package of nearly £1.5 million a week. The English club are in no mood to let their star forward leave.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa also confirmed earlier in August that the Egyptian was committed to Liverpool. They currently hold all the cards in the ongoing transfer drama surrounding Anfield. The final decision of Salah’s transfer will rest with the club since the player is bound by a two-year contract.