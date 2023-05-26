MotoGP Conducts Reconnaissance of Buddh International Circuit Ahead of Inaugural India Grand Prix

A 12-member team from Dorna Sports, the global MotoGP commercial rights holder, recently concluded an advance reconnaissance visit of India to assess race preparations at the Buddh International Circuit for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix to be held in September.

Led by Dor’a’s Events Director, Norma Luna, the team comprised of officials of MotoGP marketing and sponsorship teams met all stakeholders to assess preparations for the highly-anticipated MotoGP Bharat preparations ahead of the race scheduled to be held on September 22-24.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Secures Champions League Return after Chelsea Win

The team meticulously surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect the broadcast setup facilities and assess various other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

FairStreet Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event’s Indian promoter, was confident in the venue’s ability to put up the country’s biggest annual sporting spectacle show.

“With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government," he said.

A big part of hosting MotoGP is also to showcase their tourism potential and during their visit, the Dorna team also had the opportunity to explore one of the world’s most iconic landmarks and the pride of Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal, the organisers of GotoGP Bharat informed in a release on Friday.

Located just a two-hour drive from the racetrack, the team was captivated by Taj’s grandeur and left in awe.

MotoGP Bharat will not only encourage a diverse range of fans to come and witness the onsite marvels but also explore the unique milieu of rich culture, heritage and history, the release said.

ALSO READ| Mohamed Salah ‘Devastated’ as Liverpool Miss Out on Champions League Spot

top videos

Srivastava further added, “We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh."

Scheduled as the 13th race on the calendar, India will see 42 teams and 84 riders in action across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories. It will include names like Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull, and Jorge Martin of Prima, all set to hit the Indian soil soon.