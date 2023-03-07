Mumbai to Host 140th IOC Session in October, 40 Years After New Delhi Session in 1983

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the 140th IOC Session will be hosted in Mumbai, India on October 15-17.

India will host this prestigious meeting for the first time since 1983 and the move is set to be the start of a new era for the country, its youth and the Olympic Movement of the nation.

New Delhi hosted the 86th edition of the IOC Session 40 years ago in 1983, and the session is back to India after a prolonged wait as Mrs Nita Ambani, fondly referred to as the first lady of the Indian sport, spearheaded the bid to bring the IOC session to India, at the 139th session of the IOC on the eve of Beijing Winter Olympics closure back in February 2022.

The IOC Session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC to discuss and decide on key activities of the global Olympics movement including the election of the host city of the Olympics to be held in future.

Other crucial decisions such as the adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, and the election of IOC members and office-bearers and discussions pertaining to the same are also a part of such sessions.

The IOC Session being hosted in Mumbai is a watershed moment for sports in India as it is a vivid sign of India’s desire to make its mark on the international sporting stage.

The Session is an opportunity to elevate the current sporting scenario in the nation to even greater heights.

The IOC Session 2023 is sure to open up multiple opportunities in organizing sporting events, and bringing in world-class training infrastructure, as well as provide a platform for nurturing talent and enriching the lives of millions of Indian sportsmen and women.

Mrs Ambani has been honest and straightforward about of her ambition to bring the Olympic Games to India in the future.

At the 139th session, she highlighted the fact that sports is at the heart of India’s futuristic vision and that the country is ready to welcome the sporting fraternity to the peninsular nation.

Mrs Ambani also pointed out the immediate objective of inspiring every young Indian to embrace the Olympic Values.

The 59-year-old philanthropist has been at the heart of the development of youth sports in the nation for a long time now, and her vision for advancing sports has been a key focus for the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

She has been striving towards providing a platform for student-athletes to make a career out of their passion.

And since the inception of the Reliance Foundation sporting, her initiatives have reached 2.15 crore youngsters across the country.

