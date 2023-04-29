Nate Diaz Demands Sensational Rule Change Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

After capping off a sensational mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Nate Diaz is now all set to make his debut in boxing. The legendary UFC superstar, in his maiden boxing encounter, will be up against Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5.

Diaz has now taken the internet by storm by making a sensational claim ahead of his fight against Paul. It is understood that Diaz has demanded changes to existing rules. Diaz wants to fight Paul over 12 rounds. The American also accused Paul of being on steroids. “12 rounds. Ur [sic] on steroids so let’s put that to work,” Diaz tweeted on Friday.

12 rounds Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 👊🏼— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 28, 2023

The two competitors had previously agreed to fight over eight rounds at 185lb. The 185lb category is going to be Nate Diaz’s career-heaviest. He has competed in as low as 155lb during his stint with MMA.

The fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will be their first-ever meeting in a competitive fixture. The fight, quite understandably, has already become a big hit among the viewers but Nate Diaz’s latest roguish act has cast doubt over the battle.

The 38-year-old was issued an arrest warrant for getting involved in a street brawl last weekend. A report published by Mirror claims that Diaz is now free to travel after being granted bond.

Diaz’s last fight occurred inside the cage at UFC 279 in September 2022. Diaz took on Tony Ferguson in that encounter. Diaz ended his 15-year-long professional career by thwarting Ferguson via submission.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, confirmed earlier this month that his enticing rivalry with Nate Diaz will finally come to an end. “August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana,” Paul tweeted.

August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire. Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally. Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/1DRfFzoayp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 12, 2023

Jake Paul will head into the contest after suffering his first defeat in February. Paul lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in that contest. In January, Jake conveyed his association with Professional Fighters League. After the completion of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s light-heavyweight boxing ring fight the duo will clash under MMA rules.

