National Selection Trials: Bhavesh Wins in Rapid fire, Ramita Tops Air Rifle Event

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 09:33 IST

Rajasthan’s Bhavesh Shekhawat won the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol T6 trials while Ramita emerged triumphant in the women’s 10m air rifle T5 competition at the ongoing national selection trials (5 and 6) at the Karni Singh Range here on Tuesday.

Bhavesh, who was second to Anish Bhanwala in the T5 trial earlier this week, did not disappoint on Tuesday, scoring 33 hits in the final to upstage Army shooter Gurmeet who ended with a score of 31.

In the women’s air rifle final, Ramita was in fine form, posting a start-to-finish victory with a 24-shot final score of 252.8.

Bhavesh, the most improved rapid-fire shooter this year, was third in qualifying with a score of 575. Gurmeet topped with 579 and Punjab’s Anhad Jawanda, who came third to also post a second successive podium finish in the trials, was second with 576.

Udit Joshi, Udhayveer Sidhu and Anirudh Singh Rana were the others who made the top-six.

In the women’s air rifle T5 trials, Ramita was in the zone. She first shot a world-class 632.4 to top qualification and then led the finals from the first series of five shots.

Her lowest were two shots of 10.2 each, but a whopping 14 shots were 10.6 or above.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan of Gujarat, who came second, was in her elements as well, but Ramita left her 0.9 points behind in the final calculation. Ramita’s state-mate Nancy was third with 230.2.

Among the juniors, Odisha’s Manyata Singh won the women’s air rifle while talented Haryana shooter Sameer won the men’s rapid-fire pistol event.

