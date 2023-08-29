CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Neeraj ChopraMen 400m RelayOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » National Sports Day: Narendra Modi and Anurag Thakur Pay Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
1-MIN READ

National Sports Day: Narendra Modi and Anurag Thakur Pay Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)

The National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

India’s Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi Sports Minister Anurag Thakur paid tribute to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player.

“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on social media site X, formely known as Twitter.

“Legend. Legacy. Lessons. Paid my tributes to the wizard of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on #NationalSportsDay at National Stadium, Delhi. On this special occasion, we are launching key initiatives on #IndianSports. Join me today to find out!” Anurag Thakur wrote X.

A three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
first published:August 29, 2023, 11:35 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 11:35 IST