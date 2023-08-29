National Sports Day: Narendra Modi and Anurag Thakur Pay Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

India’s Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi Sports Minister Anurag Thakur paid tribute to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player.

“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on social media site X, formely known as Twitter.

“Legend. Legacy. Lessons. Paid my tributes to the wizard of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on #NationalSportsDay at National Stadium, Delhi. On this special occasion, we are launching key initiatives on #IndianSports. Join me today to find out!” Anurag Thakur wrote X.

A three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India.

