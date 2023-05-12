NBA: Denver Nuggets Advance With 4-2 Lead Over Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics Force Game 7 Against Philadelphia 76ers

Two years ago, the Denver Nuggets were embarrassed by the Phoenix Suns in a postseason sweep. This time, it was the Nuggets who dished out the embarrassment.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

“When we defend, when we rebound, when we run, when we share the ball, we believe we’re the best team in the NBA,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “And tonight, we showed it.”

The Nuggets will play in the conference finals for the first time since they lost to the Lakers in five games in the Florida bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have never reached the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Nuggets used a 23-2 run during the latter part of the first quarter to take a 44-26 lead and never looked back. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — averaging 9.5 points in the playoffs — scored 17 in the first quarter while Jokic added 14.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points. Jokic shot 13 of 18 from the field and added 12 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his fourth triple-double of the postseason in 11 games.

“He shows (his greatness) every night,” Murray said.

Denver’s offensive onslaught continued in the second as the lead grew to 81-51 by halftime, leading to boos from Suns fans as players made their way to the locker room. The second half was essentially an afterthought.

Cameron Payne scored 31 points for Phoenix, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers. Kevin Durant added 23.

The Suns were playing without injured starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. Ayton sustained a rib contusion in Tuesday’s Game 5 while Paul has been out the past four games with a strained left groin.

Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals in a blowout at home for a second straight season despite a blockbuster trade deadline deal for Durant, a 13-time All-Star and one of the game’s most prolific scorers. The 34-year-old had some good moments in the playoffs, but made just 1 of his first 10 shots on Thursday as the Suns fell into a huge hole.

Suns guard Devin Booker was brilliant in most of the postseason, averaging 36 points per game on 60% before Game 6. But the three-time All-Star finished with just 12 points on Thursday.

The home team won the first five games of the series until the Nuggets broke through in Game 6.

Denver’s Murray was listed as questionable before the game with a non-COVID illness, but played well. Murray got a big hug from Malone as he checked out of the game for the final time. The point guard said he slept most of the day until the game.

For the Suns, the loss was eerily similar to Game 7 of last year’s Western Conference semifinals.

Phoenix, with the NBA’s best record, fell behind Dallas by 30 points by halftime and ended up losing 123-90 to end its season.

In the shot clock era, the home team has trailed by 30-plus points in a potential playoff elimination game just three times. Phoenix is now responsible for two of them. The other was the Bucks in 2015.

Boston Celtics 95-86 Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics held off the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 on Thursday to force a decisive game seven in their NBA playoff series.

The star Boston forward was enduring a dismal shooting night, making just one of 13 attempts from the floor through the first three quarters before erupting with four three-pointers in the final period as the Celtics thwarted Philadelphia’s rally bid and leveled their Eastern Conference semifinal at three games apiece.

They’ll host game seven on Sunday, trying to deny the Sixers a first trip to the conference finals since 2001.

James Harden epitomized the 76ers’ offensive struggles. He scored 13 points on four-of-13 shooting while newly minted NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid scored 26 points with 10 rebounds.

Tatum, who averaged 30.1 points per game in the regular season, said he never lost confidence even as he struggled.

“It’s a long game," Tatum told broadcaster ESPN. “Thankfully I’ve got some great teammates that held it down."

Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points. Jaylen Brown added 17 and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 off the bench.

Even amid Tatum’s troubles the Celtics raced to a 15-3 lead, Smart and Brogdon carrying the early load before the Sixers began to find their feet.

Philadelphia cut the deficit to three points before the Celtics pulled away again, pushing their advantage to 16 points twice in the second period.

But the Sixers clawed back, taking advantage of 17 Celtics turnovers and finally taking the lead on two free throws from Harden that put them up 64-62 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Philadelphia led 73-71 going into the final frame and were up by two when Tatum made his first three-pointer of the game to put Boston ahead.

Tatum then drilled a step-back three-pointer over Tyrese Maxey.

Another pair from beyond the arc pushed the Celtics’ lead to 11 points with 37.6 seconds remaining.

“All that mattered was we won this game," said Tatum, who also had seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocked shots. “It’s game seven, it doesn’t get any better than that."