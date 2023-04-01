NBA: Golden State Warriors Sink San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns Edge Out Denver Nuggets

Jordan Poole cherishes all of the moments around superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, from the practice floor behind the scenes to under the bright lights and noise of game night.

Poole joined the Splash Brothers with 200 3-pointers this season, making Golden State just the second team in NBA history to ever do it.

“It’s really special to be a part of, second team in history to do it,” Poole said. “Up there with really good company.”

Curry, Thompson and Poole combined for 20 3-pointers with Curry scoring 33 points, Thompson 31 and Poole 27 to send the Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 130-115 on Friday night.

Poole’s first of six 3s gave Golden State three players with 200 or more 3-pointers this season. The Warriors joined Houston in 2016-17 — by James Harden, Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson — as the only teams to do so. Just one other 3 was made by the rest of Golden State’s players all night.

“It’s not easy to make 200 3s in a season, so credit to Jordan, he works his tail off every day, same with Steph, just really cool that we have 200 (3-point) guys and I get to play with two of them,” Thompson said, predicting All-Star games for Poole soon. “He’s our future. We got so lucky to get a guy like him at the 28th pick, that doesn’t happen often.”

Curry shot 11 for 21 and 7 of 11 from deep, and Thompson also hit seven 3s as the defending champions stayed put in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They have an identical 41-37 record to the fifth-place Clippers, who hold the tiebreaker based on divisional record.

This might have marked the final time Gregg Popovich faced off against dear friend, pupil and former assistant and player Steve Kerr. They shared a hug and some words after the final buzzer.

Golden State reserve Anthony Lamb delivered a timely left-handed block with 5:04 remaining on Malaki Branham’s driving layup attempt.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points off the bench, Branham had 19 points and seven rebounds and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 points and 11 rebounds in San Antonio’s sixth straight loss overall and sixth in a row on the road.

Thompson pushed his NBA-leading 3-point shot total to 285 while helping the Warriors to a 43-point fourth quarter after trailing 88-87 heading into the final 12 minutes. They beat the Spurs for the fourth straight time and swept all three games of the season series.

Jonathan Kuminga drove through paint for a two-handed slam early in the fourth, then Curry hit from deep the next time down for a 95-90 lead before Poole’s 3 from 29 feet.

Draymond Green dished out 11 of the Warriors’ 37 assists.

Phoenix Suns 100 - 93 Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns are starting to string together some wins now that Kevin Durant is healthy.

Even so, they’re far from a well-oiled machine.

Durant scored 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the short-handed Denver Nuggets 100-93 on Friday night.

The Suns improved to 5-0 with Durant in the lineup despite nearly blowing a 27-point lead. Phoenix traded for the 13-time All-Star in a deadline deal back in February.

“I like how we played in the first half, but it was a bad second half for us," Durant said. “We just let our foot off the gas a little and they were playing extremely hard. … We’ve just got to do a better job of sticking with it.”

