NBA Star Kevin Durant Signs Lifetime Deal with Nike, Joins Jordan and LeBron in Exclusive Club

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant and Nike announced Friday they have agreed on terms of a lifetime deal, joining legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James with such a contract.

Durant and Nike, whose endorsement deal dates to 2007 when Durant was an NBA rookie, announced the agreement on the Boardroom website.

“A true honor to be in the game for life with Nike," Durant posted on social media.

The 34-year-old American forward, who was traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix earlier this season, has averaged 29.1 points a game this season and helped the Suns reach the second round of the NBA playoffs. They open a best-of-seven series against Denver on Saturday.

Nike’s partnership with Durant has led to 15 signature shoe releases and another in the works with the apparel maker backing Durant’s grassroots basketball initiatives, including court refurbishment in needy neighborhoods worldwide.

The new deal will continue such works.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership," Durant said in a statement.

“We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

Durant won NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, each time being named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and the 13-time All-Star was named the NBA regular season MVP in 2014.

Durant has also been a member of the past three Olympic gold medal teams as part of US collections of NBA stars.

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years," Nike executive vice president of sports marketing John Slusher said.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together."

