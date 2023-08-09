'Nearly Died And Saw God', Says Jake Hadley After Extreme Weight Cut At UFC Nashville

Weight cutting in Mixed Martial Arts, especially with the UFC, has been a major issue for a long time now. Fighters go through these extreme weight cuts and dehydrate themselves just to lose that water weight which they can gain just before the fight by rehydration. But in some cases, fighters can’t rehydrate themselves properly and the weight cut affects their performance.

The most recent example was seen at the UFC Nashville, headlined by Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. One of the rising stars from Dana White’s Contender Series, Jake Hadley claims that he nearly died and saw “God” in his nightmare. The weight cut also affected his performance as he ended his two-fight winning streak and lost to Cody Durden by Unanimous decision. Hadley said in the post-fight interview, “Lost the fight, few things went wrong before the fight. I almost died during the weight cut. I saw God for a second."

He claimed the lack of rehydration compromised his performance, and he didn’t feel like himself. He said he never gets tired but because of the weight cut, he gassed out and couldn’t get his motor going. Despite blaming his weight cut for the loss, the White Kong took nothing away from his opponent, who won the fight convincingly even after being a short-notice replacement.

We have seen legendary fighters like the ‘Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagamedov, Cris Cyborg and Yoel Romero struggling with weight cuts and even getting hospitalised. We have seen horrifying images of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler and Max Holloway, who looked shredded and couldn’t even talk after the weight cuts. Weight cutting has been a glaring problem in the sport and the calls to fix it have only grown in the past few years.

