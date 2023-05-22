Neeraj Chopra Becomes New World Number 1 in Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra became the world number one in men’s javelin throw, achieving his career-best rankings released on Monday. In Tokyo 2020, Neeraj became India’s first Olympic gold medallist in a track and field event. In fact, Neeraj is also the first Indian to become the world no. 1 in track and field.

Neeraj dethroned reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to go top in the latest ranking released by World Athletics.

India's Golden Boy is now the World's No. 1 Olympian Neeraj Chopra attains the career-high rank to become World's No. 1 in Men's Javelin Throw event

Top 5 in Men’s Javelin Throw:

Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points

Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points

Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points

Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

The 25-year-old Chopra won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his 2023 season-opening event. His first attempt of the season produced a world-leading effort of 88.67m. Chopra came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

Neeraj will next be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.

