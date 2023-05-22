CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Neeraj Chopra Becomes New World Number 1 in Men's Javelin Throw
1-MIN READ

Neeraj Chopra Becomes New World Number 1 in Men's Javelin Throw

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 19:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra achieved his career-best ranking to become the new world number one in men’s javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra became the world number one in men’s javelin throw, achieving his career-best rankings released on Monday. In Tokyo 2020, Neeraj became India’s first Olympic gold medallist in a track and field event. In fact, Neeraj is also the first Indian to become the world no. 1 in track and field.

Neeraj dethroned reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to go top in the latest ranking released by World Athletics.

Top 5 in Men’s Javelin Throw:

  • Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points
  • Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points
  • Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points
  • Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points
  • Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

The 25-year-old Chopra won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his 2023 season-opening event. His first attempt of the season produced a world-leading effort of 88.67m. Chopra came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

top videos

    Neeraj will next be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.

    More to follow…

    About the Author
    Ritayan Basu
    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
    Tags:
    1. career-best ranking
    2. Javelin throw
    3. Neeraj Chopra
    4. world number one
    first published:May 22, 2023, 19:33 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 19:39 IST