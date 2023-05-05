Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold at Doha Diamond League

Ace Indian javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra started off his season with a brilliant performance as he bagged the gold medal at the Diamond League in Doha on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra goes into the world lead this year with his throw of 88.67m in his first attempt at the Doha Diamond League. Not a bad way for the Olympic champion to get his 2023 season underway. pic.twitter.com/50qy8B3Kbo— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 5, 2023

The 24-year-old registered a throw of 88.67m on his first attempt, which proved to be enough for the Khandra native to take home the yellow metal from the meet in the Middle East.

Chopra also zoomed to the top of the list for the world’s leading throw in the year 2023 with his showing in Doha.

Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, which was his fourth career-best effort to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club.

He had finished fourth in his first appearance in Qatar back in the year 2018.

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra’s best mark with a second-round throw of 88.63m, four centimeters short of the Indian’s effort.

Vadlejch had also won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters, who had won the Doha event last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, could not sustain the tempo of his first attempt as he could only send the spear to 86.04m and then to 85.47m before fouling his throw in the fourth. He managed 84.37m and 85.62m in his fifth and sixth attempts.

(With inputs from PTI)

