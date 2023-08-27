Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena's Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

India’s Neeraj Chopra, along with compatriots DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be competing in the Javelin Throw final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will be the main contender even as the likes of Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber cannot be ignored.

Nadeem has beaten Chopra in the race of reaching 90m first but the Indian Olympic champion has been victorious in all the events featuring the duo, starting from the 2016 South Asian Games where the Pakistani had won a bronze.

Nadeem was third when Chopra won gold in the 2018 Asian Games. He was eighth in the 2018 Commonwealth Games where Chopra clinched a gold.

Nadeem was fifth in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where Chopra won gold. Nadeem was again fifth in 2022 World Championships where Chopra bagged a silver. He also finished seventh in the 2017 Asian Championships where Chopra grabbed a gold.

Form and history would give Chopra the advantage but Nadeem cannot be written off.

Javelin throw final line-up for World Athletics Championships:

Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 88.77m SB

Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 86.79m SB

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 83.50m SB

Julian Weber (GER) - 82.39m

Edis Matusevicius (LTU) - 82.35m

DP Manu (IND) - 81.31m

Dawid Wegner (POL) - 81.25m

Ihab Abdelrehman (EGY) - 80.75m

Kishore Jena (IND) - 80.55m

Oliver Helander (FIN) - 80.19m

Timothy Herman (BEL) - 80.11m

Andrian Mardare (MDA) - 79.78m

AHEAD OF NEERAJ CHOPRA, DP MANU AND KISHORE JENA’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL EVENT AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023, HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW?

When will Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event will be from 11:45 PM IST on Sunday, August 27.

Where will Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

The javelin throw final event featuring Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be taking place at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023?

Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels.