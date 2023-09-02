CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Neeraj Chopra Gets Approval from MOC to Undergo Training Camp in Switzerland
1-MIN READ

Neeraj Chopra Gets Approval from MOC to Undergo Training Camp in Switzerland

Published By: Amar Sunil Panicker

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 03:24 IST

Switzerland

Neeraj Chopra Reveals How He Started With Javelin in This Old Video. (Image: News18)

India's reigning champion in Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra has received the green light to undergo his training camp in Switzerland.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s star javelin thrower and reigning Olympic and World Champion received the nod from the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), who also announced other approvals.

Chopra is set to undergo a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland in preparation for the Diamond League final which is set to be organised in Eugene, USA later this month.

A total of INR 5.89 lakh has been sanctioned for the camp to be held from September 1-12, a release said.

Chopra finished second in the Diamond League event in Zurich on Thursday after recording his best throw of 85.71m.

Parul Chaudhary, who recorded a national record time of 9:15.31s in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event in Budapest and sealed a Paris Olympics quota, has been included in the TOPS Core Group.

Ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal received a financial sanction to participate in various events, procure equipment and hire a personal coach in Chris Pfeiffer till the Paris Olympics next year.

The star Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have the assistance of masseur Nishant Nagpuri, who will accompany the pair to the China Open, scheduled from September 5-10. PTI DDV AH AH

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 02, 2023, 03:24 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 03:24 IST