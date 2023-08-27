CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Neeraj ChopraBray WyattOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Championships: Neeraj Chopra Firm Favourite to Clinch Gold; DP Manu and Kishore Jena Look to Impress

Live now

Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Championships: Neeraj Chopra Firm Favourite to Clinch Gold; DP Manu and Kishore Jena Look to Impress

World Athletics Championship 2023 Finals Live: Get real-time score updates on Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena, three Indians competing for medals and follow the action at news18.com.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 18:20 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Live Updates of World Athletics Championships 2023 Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena
Live Updates of World Athletics Championships 2023 Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena (AP Images)

Men’s Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at World Championships as three athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are representing India at the mega stage. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj will look to achieve glory at the World Championship as he finished at the top in the qualification round. Chopra, who won silver in the last edition, sent his spear to 88.77m in his first attempt in the qualification round on Friday. It was his season’s best effort and fourth-best throw of his career.

Aug 27, 2023 18:20 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: When and Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra in Live Action?

Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023?

Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels.

Aug 27, 2023 18:14 IST

Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Athletic Championships: Check The Line-up

JAVELIN THROW FINAL LINE-UP FOR WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Neeraj Chopra (IND) – 88.77m SB

Arshad Nadeem (PAK) – 86.79m SB

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) – 83.50m SB

Julian Weber (GER) – 82.39m

Edis Matusevicius (LTU) – 82.35m

DP Manu (IND) – 81.31m

Dawid Wegner (POL) – 81.25m

Ihab Abdelrehman (EGY) – 80.75m

Kishore Jena (IND) – 80.55m

Oliver Helander (FIN) – 80.19m

Timothy Herman (BEL) – 80.11m

Andrian Mardare (MDA) – 79.78m

Aug 27, 2023 18:12 IST

Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Athletic Championships

Welcome to our live coverage of the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletic Championships as three Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action.

Read more

The 25-year-old also qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final in Budapest.

Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.

The star javelin thrower looked in great rhythm during the qualification round and hopes are once again high for him to achieve the glory. The 25-year-old might also look to breach the 90-meter mark which has always been one of his dreams.

“During the warm-up I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort.

“I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games),” said Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem,  Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany are going to be tough contenders for Chopra at the mega event.

Meanwhile, two other Indians – DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified for the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.

Competing in the same group with Chopra in his debut World Championships, Manu finished third and sixth overall with a best throw of 81.31m which he produced in his second attempt. Manu had won a silver in the Asian Championships in July.

Jena, whose visa was rejected first by the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi before being cleared the next day, ended fifth in Group B and ninth overall with 80.55m. It is also his debut World Championships.

Latest News

Latest Blogs