Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Championships: Neeraj Chopra Firm Favourite to Clinch Gold; DP Manu and Kishore Jena Look to Impress

Read more

The 25-year-old also qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final in Budapest.

Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.

The star javelin thrower looked in great rhythm during the qualification round and hopes are once again high for him to achieve the glory. The 25-year-old might also look to breach the 90-meter mark which has always been one of his dreams.

“During the warm-up I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort.

“I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games),” said Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany are going to be tough contenders for Chopra at the mega event.

Meanwhile, two other Indians – DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified for the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.

Competing in the same group with Chopra in his debut World Championships, Manu finished third and sixth overall with a best throw of 81.31m which he produced in his second attempt. Manu had won a silver in the Asian Championships in July.

Jena, whose visa was rejected first by the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi before being cleared the next day, ended fifth in Group B and ninth overall with 80.55m. It is also his debut World Championships.