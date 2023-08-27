Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Championships: Neeraj Chopra Firm Favourite to Clinch Gold; DP Manu and Kishore Jena Look to Impress

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 18:20 IST
Budapest, Hungary
Men’s Javelin Throw Finals LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Men’s Javelin Throw Final at World Championships as three athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are representing India at the mega stage. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj will look to achieve glory at the World Championship as he finished at the top in the qualification round. Chopra, who won silver in the last edition, sent his spear to 88.77m in his first attempt in the qualification round on Friday. It was his season’s best effort and fourth-best throw of his career.
Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2023?
Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena’s javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels.
JAVELIN THROW FINAL LINE-UP FOR WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Neeraj Chopra (IND) – 88.77m SB
Arshad Nadeem (PAK) – 86.79m SB
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) – 83.50m SB
Julian Weber (GER) – 82.39m
Edis Matusevicius (LTU) – 82.35m
DP Manu (IND) – 81.31m
Dawid Wegner (POL) – 81.25m
Ihab Abdelrehman (EGY) – 80.75m
Kishore Jena (IND) – 80.55m
Oliver Helander (FIN) – 80.19m
Timothy Herman (BEL) – 80.11m
Andrian Mardare (MDA) – 79.78m
The 25-year-old also qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final in Budapest.
Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.
The star javelin thrower looked in great rhythm during the qualification round and hopes are once again high for him to achieve the glory. The 25-year-old might also look to breach the 90-meter mark which has always been one of his dreams.
“During the warm-up I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort.
“I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games),” said Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany are going to be tough contenders for Chopra at the mega event.
Meanwhile, two other Indians – DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified for the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.
Competing in the same group with Chopra in his debut World Championships, Manu finished third and sixth overall with a best throw of 81.31m which he produced in his second attempt. Manu had won a silver in the Asian Championships in July.
Jena, whose visa was rejected first by the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi before being cleared the next day, ended fifth in Group B and ninth overall with 80.55m. It is also his debut World Championships.