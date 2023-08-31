CHANGE LANGUAGE
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates Diamond League 2023: World Champion in Action in Switzerland

Zurich Diamond League 2023 Live Updates: Get the latest updates of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event in Switzerland

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 21:52 IST

Switzerland

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates Diamond League 2023.

Recently crowned javelin throw World Champion and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action yet again on Thursday as he seeks to continue his stupendous run at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is all set to take part in the event as well and will look to put his forgettable performance at the World Championships in Hungary behind him as he takes centre stage.

Sreeshankar’s event is scheduled to begin at 11.54 PM IST and Chopra will be taking centre stage at 12.12 AM on the morning of the 1st of September.

Aug 31, 2023 21:52 IST

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Zurich Diamond League in which Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar will be seen in action.

