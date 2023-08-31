Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates Diamond League 2023: World Champion in Action in Switzerland

Recently crowned javelin throw World Champion and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action yet again on Thursday as he seeks to continue his stupendous run at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is all set to take part in the event as well and will look to put his forgettable performance at the World Championships in Hungary behind him as he takes centre stage.

Sreeshankar’s event is scheduled to begin at 11.54 PM IST and Chopra will be taking centre stage at 12.12 AM on the morning of the 1st of September.