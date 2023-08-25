Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra Gunning For Gold at Budapest

Read more

thus became only the second Indian athlete after long jumper Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the prestigious event. George had won a bronze medal in 2003, although Neeraj will look to change the colour of his silver medal to gold this year.

For the unversed, Neeraj Chopra has also won the Diamond League and he also has an Asian Games gold in his kitty.

The men’s javelin throw qualification event will take place on August 25, with Neeraj Chopra and D.P. Manu in action from 1:40PM IST in group A, while Kishore Jena will be in action from 3:15PM IST in group B.

A total of 37 participants will take place in the qualifying rounds, among which Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will also be there. All the participants need to achieve a throw better than the qualifying mark of 83m, or finish in the top 12 overall standings to reach the final event which will take place on Sunday, August 27.

Neeraj hasn’t yet managed to go past the 90m mark which will be key to winning the World Championships. Chopra’s personal best throw of 89.94m came at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. His season-best throw came at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year at 88.07m.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

The men’s javelin throw qualification Group A event featuring Neeraj Chopra and D.P Manu will take place on August 25, Friday, from 1:40 PM IST.

India’s Kishore Jena will be in action during Group B qualification on Friday, from 3:15 PM IST. The javelin throw final event will be on Sunday, August 27.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

The javelin throw qualification event featuring Neeraj Chopra and others will be taking place at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships 2023?

Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels.