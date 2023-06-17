CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Neeraj Chopra Set to Compete in Lausanne Leg of Diamond League: Organisers
1-MIN READ

Neeraj Chopra Set to Compete in Lausanne Leg of Diamond League: Organisers

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (AFP Image)

There has been no official confirmation from Neeraj Chopra as yet, but the official website of the competition said the Indian will be seen in action in the month-end meet.

World No 1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is recovering from a muscle strain, is likely to return to action for the sixth stage of the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30.

There has been no official confirmation from the reigning Olympic champion as yet, but the official website of the competition said the Indian will be seen in action in the month-end meet.

“In the javelin, the Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by the Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber," the website has stated.

Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training and, as a precautionary measure, he had pulled out of the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13).

The 25-year-old is also out of action in the ongoing National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

He also has a scheduled tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27 but an official announcement is awaited.

The 25-year-old had won the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, capping off a perfect start to the season.

There is also the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary, which is the major event this year, along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
