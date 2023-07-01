'I Was Feeling a Bit Nervous': Neeraj Chopra on Clinching Diamond League Title at Lausanne After Injury Layoff

Neeraj Chopra admitted that he was feeling a bit nervous ahead of the Diamond League tournament at Lausanne. The ace javelin throw star clinched the title with an 87.66m throw on his comeback after a month lay-off due to injury. The 25-year-old beat his closest competitors - Germany’s Julian Weber (87.03m) and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (86.13m) by a narrow margin late on Friday. It was the second Diamond League win for Chopra in a row as earlier he clinched the title in Doha.

Chopra made an honest admission that he was not at his best but will take the win happily.

“I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better. I am relieved it is coming together well for me. A win is a win and I will take that happily,” Chopra said after the conclusion of the event.

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for his maiden Diamond League title. He then went on to win the Diamond League trophy in the grand finale a month later. The Indian superstar had won the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.

Talking about his performance, Chopra said that he will go back to the training and fix the issues which he noticed to get better for the upcoming tournaments.

“I wanted to win so I’m super happy with the results but I also want to go back to training and fix some of the things that I noticed and that are going to make me stronger. Lausanne always treats me well. Last year I won and this year too, so I look forward to coming again next year and win again! The next competition, Budapest, will be a big one for me!” the Olympic champion further added.

Neeraj will next take part in the competition in the Monaco and Zurich legs on July 21 and August 31 before the Diamond League grand finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.