Neeraj Chopra to Train in Turkey After TOPS Approves Funding For Olympic Gold Medalist

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days.

Neeraj, who under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1st and will remain there till May 31st.

The TOPS funding will cover Neeraj, his coach Klaus Bartonietz and his Physiotherapist’s Airfare, Boarding & Lodging, Medical Insurance, and Local Transportation costs among others.

Other significant proposals that were also approved by MOC members during the meeting were - Financial assistance towards procurement of Golf Set equipment & hiring of a personal coach, fitness & Nutrition trainer for Deaf Olympics Gold Medalist Diksha Dagar and Financial assistance for badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat towards participation in Swiss Open, Spain Masters & Orleans Masters and for shuttler Sankar Muthusamy towards participation in Orlen Polish Open and Slovenia Yonex Open.

Talking about Neeraj, the 25-year-old had been training in South Africa’s Potchefstroom ahead of the upcoming season.

The Indian javelin throw ace has so far failed to breach the 90m mark which will be his target in the upcoming year.

With major events such as the World Championships, Asian Games and the Diamond League Final, Chopra will be hoping to remain at his peak for the marquee events.

