'Golden Boy Scripts History': Internet in Overdrive as Neeraj Chopra Claims Gold at World Athletics Championship

Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he became the first Indian athlete to bring home a gold medal with a mammoth throw of 88.17m on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Hungary.

Fans and pundits alike took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the 25-year-old on his landmark.

Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju posted, “Neeraj Chopra creates history and he makes India very proud yet again! He has become the 1st Indian to win the men’s javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships! Congratulations".

Neeraj Chopra creates history and he makes India very proud yet again!He has become the 1st Indian to win the men’s javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 #Budapest2023#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/aD5ZdenMF3— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2023

One fan wrote, “Throw that India first ever GOLD‘s #NeerajChopra goes BIG, launches an absolute missile in the men’s javelin throw final."

Throw that India first ever GOLD‼️‘s #NeerajChopra goes BIG, launches an absolute missile in the the men’s javelin throw Final 88.17m and a #WorldAthleticsChamps #Budapest23 pic.twitter.com/nfiFjpsydk — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) August 27, 2023

Another fan posted, “Neeraj Chopra is the GOAT First Indian to win a Gold Medal in the World Athletics Championships….!!!!!!"

One user posted, “Olympics Gold medal World Athletics Championship Gold Medal. Our Golden boy, Neeraj Chopra. Wowww!"

Another post read, “Congratulations India Created History, India IndiaWin Gold Medal, Chak de India Neeraj Chopra The World Champion3 Indians in top 8 just amazing

The moment Neeraj Chopra created history and became the first Indian to win Gold at World Athletics Championships.Neeraj is India’s pride…!! pic.twitter.com/OI9p97iCKa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

Congratulations IndiaCreated History, India IndiaWin Gold Medal, Chak de IndiaNeeraj Chopra The World Champion3 Indians in top 10 just amazing #NeerajChopra #Budapest2023#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/OqSzzzivLO— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) August 27, 2023

One post read, “Golden boy scripts history again. What a boon this man is for us. Generational and inspirational."

Golden boy scripts history again. What a boon this man is for us. Generational and inspirational.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/ZB32ikPizZ— ™ (@Here4Virat) August 27, 2023

Kishore Jena and Manu DP finished