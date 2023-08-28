CHANGE LANGUAGE
Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold Medal Highlights India's Presence at World Athletics Championships
3-MIN READ

Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold Medal Highlights India's Presence at World Athletics Championships

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 10:43 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Neeraj Chopra celebrates with his World Championships gold medal (AP Image)

Neeraj Chopra won a historic maiden gold medal in the World Athletics Championships in the men's javelin throw event as India finished tied 18th in the medal's tally.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won a historic maiden gold medal for India in the World Athletics Championships in the men’s javelin throw competition, to become a world champion as India finished the 19th edition of the biennial with a lone medal.

Chopra’s gold, added to his own silver at the 2022 edition in Oregon and Anju Bobby George’s long jump bronze in Paris at the 2003 edition, is India’s third medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Other notable performances included finals’ appearances from Kishore Jena and DP Manu in the men’s Javelin. Jena finished fifth with a personal best throw, while Manu claimed the sixth spot.

In another historic first India’s 4×400 men’s relay team made the finals of the track event on the final day of championships en route clocking a new Asian record, but finished fifth.

However, It was a disappointing outing for the jumpers with the triple jump trio of  Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, and Eldhose Paul failing to make their mark. In the long jump, national record holder Jeswin Aldrin made the finals finishing 12th, while Murali Sreeshankar came a lowly 22nd.

Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary qualified for the finals, finishing 11th with a national record time of 9:15:07s. In the men’s event, Avinash Sable was knocked out in the heats.

World Athletics Championships 2023: India’s medal winners

AthleteEventMedal
Neeraj ChopraMen’s Javelin ThrowGold

Performance of Indian Athletes:

AthleteEventQualification/HeatsSemi-finalsFinal
Krishan KumarMen’s 800m53rd (1:50.36s)DNQNA
Ajay Kumar SarojMen’s 1500m35th (3:38.24s)DNQNA
Santosh Kumar TMen’s 400mH36th (50.46s)DNQNA
Avinash SableMen’s 3000mSC14th (8:22:24s)NADNQ
Sarvesh KushareMen’s high jump20th (2.22m)NADNQ
Jeswin AldrinMen’s long jump12th (8.00m)NA11th (7.77m)
M SreeshankarMen’s long jump22nd (7.74m)NADNQ
Praveen ChithravelMen’s triple jump20th (16.38m)NADNQ
Abdulla AboobackerMen’s triple jump15th (16.61m)NADNQ
Eldhose PaulMen’s triple jump29th (15.59m)NADNQ
Neeraj ChopraMen’s javelin throw1st (88.77m)NA1st (88.17m)
DP ManuMen’s javelin throw6th (81.31)NA6th (84.14m)
Kishore JenaMen’s javelin throw9th (80.55m)NA5th (84.77m)
Akashdeep SinghMen’s 20km race walkNANA47th (1:31:12)
Vikash SinghMen’s 20km race walkNANA27th (1:21:58)
Paramjeet Singh BishtMen’s 20km race walkNANA35th (1:24:02)
Ram BabooMen’s 35km race walkNANA27th (2:39:07)
Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh RameshMen’s 4x400m relay2nd (2:59.05s)NA5th (2:59.92)
Jyothi YarrajiWomen’s 100mH29th (13.05s)DNQNA
Shaili SinghWomen’s long jump24th (6.40m)NADNQ
Parul ChaudharyWomen’s 3000mSC16th (9:24.29s)NA11th (9:15.31)
Annu RaniWomen’s javelin throw19th (57.05m)NADNQ

World Athletics Championships 2023: India’s Contingent

Men: Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500), Santosh Kumar T (400mH), Avinash Sable (3000m SC), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Eldhose Paul (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), DP Manu (javelin throw), Kishore Jena (javelin throw), Akashdeep Singh (20km race walk), Vikash Singh (20km race walk), Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay), Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay), Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Arul Rajalingam (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Parul Chaudhary (3000m SC), Shaili Singh (long jump), Annu Rani (javelin throw).

first published:August 28, 2023, 10:32 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 10:43 IST