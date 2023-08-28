Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold Medal Highlights India's Presence at World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won a historic maiden gold medal for India in the World Athletics Championships in the men’s javelin throw competition, to become a world champion as India finished the 19th edition of the biennial with a lone medal.

Chopra’s gold, added to his own silver at the 2022 edition in Oregon and Anju Bobby George’s long jump bronze in Paris at the 2003 edition, is India’s third medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Other notable performances included finals’ appearances from Kishore Jena and DP Manu in the men’s Javelin. Jena finished fifth with a personal best throw, while Manu claimed the sixth spot.

In another historic first India’s 4×400 men’s relay team made the finals of the track event on the final day of championships en route clocking a new Asian record, but finished fifth.

However, It was a disappointing outing for the jumpers with the triple jump trio of Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, and Eldhose Paul failing to make their mark. In the long jump, national record holder Jeswin Aldrin made the finals finishing 12th, while Murali Sreeshankar came a lowly 22nd.

Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary qualified for the finals, finishing 11th with a national record time of 9:15:07s. In the men’s event, Avinash Sable was knocked out in the heats.

World Athletics Championships 2023: India’s medal winners

Athlete Event Medal Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Gold

Performance of Indian Athletes:

Athlete Event Qualification/Heats Semi-finals Final Krishan Kumar Men’s 800m 53rd (1:50.36s) DNQ NA Ajay Kumar Saroj Men’s 1500m 35th (3:38.24s) DNQ NA Santosh Kumar T Men’s 400mH 36th (50.46s) DNQ NA Avinash Sable Men’s 3000mSC 14th (8:22:24s) NA DNQ Sarvesh Kushare Men’s high jump 20th (2.22m) NA DNQ Jeswin Aldrin Men’s long jump 12th (8.00m) NA 11th (7.77m) M Sreeshankar Men’s long jump 22nd (7.74m) NA DNQ Praveen Chithravel Men’s triple jump 20th (16.38m) NA DNQ Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s triple jump 15th (16.61m) NA DNQ Eldhose Paul Men’s triple jump 29th (15.59m) NA DNQ Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw 1st (88.77m) NA 1st (88.17m) DP Manu Men’s javelin throw 6th (81.31) NA 6th (84.14m) Kishore Jena Men’s javelin throw 9th (80.55m) NA 5th (84.77m) Akashdeep Singh Men’s 20km race walk NA NA 47th (1:31:12) Vikash Singh Men’s 20km race walk NA NA 27th (1:21:58) Paramjeet Singh Bisht Men’s 20km race walk NA NA 35th (1:24:02) Ram Baboo Men’s 35km race walk NA NA 27th (2:39:07) Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh Men’s 4x400m relay 2nd (2:59.05s) NA 5th (2:59.92) Jyothi Yarraji Women’s 100mH 29th (13.05s) DNQ NA Shaili Singh Women’s long jump 24th (6.40m) NA DNQ Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000mSC 16th (9:24.29s) NA 11th (9:15.31) Annu Rani Women’s javelin throw 19th (57.05m) NA DNQ

World Athletics Championships 2023: India’s Contingent

Men: Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500), Santosh Kumar T (400mH), Avinash Sable (3000m SC), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Eldhose Paul (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), DP Manu (javelin throw), Kishore Jena (javelin throw), Akashdeep Singh (20km race walk), Vikash Singh (20km race walk), Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Ram Baboo (35km race walk), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay), Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay), Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Arul Rajalingam (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Parul Chaudhary (3000m SC), Shaili Singh (long jump), Annu Rani (javelin throw).