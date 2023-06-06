Nelson Piquet Loses Appeal to Overturn Fines for Racist and Homophobic Slurs Against Lewis Hamilton

Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been unsuccessful in his appeal to overturn his fine of 5 million Brazilian Real ($953,050) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, according to reports.

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Footage of interviews surfaced on social media last June where Piquet used racial slurs against seven-time World Champion and the only back f1 racer, Lewis Hamilton. Piquet’s daughter Kelly is Verstappen’s partner.

Charges were brought by four human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance, which wanted Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian Reals for alleged moral damages.

Piquet had issued a statement of apology.

“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it,” Piquet said last year.

“But I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend.

“I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.

“I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct.

“Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect.”