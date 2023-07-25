New Design for Olympic Torch Unveiled; Inspired By Equality, Water and Peacefulness

With almost a year to go for Paris 2024, the organisers unveiled the design of the Olympic torch for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the headquarters of the Organising Committee, here on Tuesday.

The torch has been designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who drew inspiration from three themes of Paris 2024 for the torch: equality, water and peacefulness, to reflect the upcoming Games.

“Equality is symbolised by perfect symmetry. Water is symbolised by the wave, relief and vibration effects. Peacefulness is symbolised by the gentleness of the curves," said Lehanneur.

The torch will be carried by 11,000 Forerunners as the Olympic Torch Relay.

After being lit by the rays of the sun in Olympia, Greece in accordance with ancient tradition, the Olympic flame will arrive in France after crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

In Marseille, on May 8, 2024, the Flame from the Paris 2024 Torch will open the Games with the Olympic Torch Relay until the Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony.

After two weeks of sporting action, the Olympic flame will be extinguished but the torch will live on.

As a symbol of the connection between Olympism and Paralympism, it will be lit once again in Stoke Mandeville, the symbolic home of the Paralympic Games, to shine its light on a new relay where it will be carried by 1,000 new torchbearers.

At the end of the relay, a new flame will ignite a new cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games.