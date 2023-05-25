Night Of Champions: Full Match Card for WWE Premium Live Event

After the completion of Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE is now all set to introduce its next premium live event- Night of Champions- in Saudi Arabia. The next edition of the Night of Champions will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome on May 27. It was initially planned that the event will be called “King & Queen of the Ring” but WWE, eventually, decided to bring back the Night of Champions brand. Fans and spectators will get a new WWE world heavyweight champion on the Night of Champions. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will be vying for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As the Night of Champions is all set to take place this weekend, it is time to take a look at the match card.

WATCH LIVE HERE

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will feature in a high profile bout to determine the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to competitive fight on the Night of Champions. Reigns will partner with Solo Sikoa to vie for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be looking to defend the tag team title on the Night of Champions. Intercontinental champion Gunther will be defending his title against Mustafa Ali.

The enticing rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is expected to reach newer heights this weekend as the two superstars will take part in a fight on the Night of Champions. Rhodes will be making first appearance in Jeddah since taking part in this year’s WrestleMania.

In the women’s segment, Natalya will be aiming to beat Rhea Ripley to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Asuka, on the other hand, will be vying for the Raw Women’s Championship in a fight with the title holder Bianca Belair.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will take part on the Night of Champions in a fight against Becky Lynch.

Night of Champions Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes

Undisputed Tag Team Championship - Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther vs Mustafa Ali

SmackDown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley vs Natalya

top videos

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus