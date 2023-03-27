CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nikhat Zareen Drops Plan of Buying New Mercedes, Wishes to Send Parents For Umrah
1-MIN READ

Nikhat Zareen Drops Plan of Buying New Mercedes, Wishes to Send Parents For Umrah

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Nikhat Zareen was gifted a Mahindra Thar after she won the gold medal at World Boxing Championships in Delhi (Twitter image)

Nikhat Zareen was gifted a Mahindra Thar after she won the gold medal at World Boxing Championships in Delhi (Twitter image)

Nikhat Zareen was gifted a Mahindra Thar after she won the World Championship gold medal, and she revealed what she would do with the prize money

Contrary to her earlier plans of buying a Mercedes, newly-crowned two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen now wants to send her parents to perform ‘Umrah’ with the prize money.

Nikhat won her second world championship title with a 5-0 win over Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam on Sunday.

With the title, she also received USD 100,000 winner’s cheque and ‘Thar’ car gifted by sponsors Mahindra.

She had earlier said she would buy a Mercedes car with the prize money.

“I haven’t thought about it. Last time I said I will get a Mercedes but since I have got a Thar as a gift so now I’m thinking of not getting a Mercedes.

“I want to send my parents for Umrah because Ramazan is going on. I will talk to them about this at home," Nikhat, who belongs to a Nizamabad-based Muslim family, told reporters hours after her bout.

‘Umrah’ is a minor pilgrimage to the twin Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

A believer in thinking positively, Nikhat said she manifest her two world titles and Commonwealth Games title.

“Everyone has a success mantra. I visualise things. I like to think positive. I have written ‘champion’ and drew a gold medal on a sticky note and pasted it on my bed.

“Every day when I wake up I see that, when I go to sleep I see that. It motivates me to do well. I did that for the last world championships, the CWG and this time too."

Nikhat has already qualified for the Asian Games, which is also an Olympic qualifier later this month.

“My next target is Asian Games which is a qualifier. I hope to qualify for Paris Olympics."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
