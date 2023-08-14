Northern Coalfields Limited and SPEFL-SC Sign MoU to Facilitate Self-Defence Training in Singrauli

Educating and empowering women and girl students is high on the priority for authorities in India, and keeping that in mind, the Sports, Physical Education, Fitness & Leisure-Skill Council, (SPEFL-SC) has partnered with the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), in Singrauli, in Madhya Pradesh.

SPEFL-SC, who are pioneers of self-defence courses in India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northern Coalfields Limited, to teach self-defence to the women and girl students of the Jayant & Kakari Area. The MoU for the initiative was signed by NCL Jayant area GM Mr. Amar Nath Pandey & NCL Karki area GM Mr. Nalin Kumar Khulbe and SPEFL-SC CEO Mr. Tahsin Zahid.

The course, which is a three-day long programme, aims to give the students confidence and the skills needed to protect themselves from day-to-day harassment. The specially designed course is expected to impact the lives of 7,550 girls as these lifesaving skills remain with them lifelong.

On completion of this unique course, the students will receive a “Nirbhaya Self Defence Kit”, which contains a Key Chain Alarm, Whistle, Pepper Spray, and Stinger to empower them to handle any situation anytime.

NCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited, under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India and Mini Ratna (Category-I) company since 2007. SPEFL-SC is a not-for-profit organization formed by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The council has been promoted by the National Skill Development Corporation & Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). SPEFL-SC’s self-defence programmes have already worked with and educated more than 15,000 young women, with another 10,000 currently undergoing training, across the country.

“As India embarks on another year of Independence, the Government of India, through SPEF-SC is keen to ensure that the daughters of the country are always in a position to defend themselves, have the confidence, and feel empowered enough to take the required actions, as and when needed. These specially designed courses are meant specifically to tackle such hurdles, and we are delighted that Northern Coalfields Limited has joined us in the process. We hope this serves as a vehicle to build further momentum, as we march towards the target of empowering every woman in the country,” said Tahsin Zahid, CEO of SPEFL-SC

“We at Northern Coalfields Limited are elated to be partnering with SPEFL-SC in such a way that we can help empower and give more confidence to the daughters of the country, who are embedded in this system, and also to those around the country. The kind of well-thought-out and planned courses the SPEFL-SC team have designed are brilliant and add another dimension to how to go about self-defence. We look forward to this excellent initiative, and hope to make a big difference going forward,” read an official statement from NCL.

About SPEFL-SC

Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC) is an autonomous industry-led body, a not-for-profit organisation, promoted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and FICCI.

The council within their sector and sub-sectors are responsible to create Occupational Standards and Qualification packs, developing competency frameworks, conducting Train the Trainer Programs, conducting skill gap studies and Assessing and Certifying trainees on the curriculum aligned to National Occupational Standards developed by them.