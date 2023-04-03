CHANGE LANGUAGE
Novak Djokovic Takes No.1 Spot Back from Carlos Alcaraz

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 16:54 IST

Paris

Novak Djokovic (Twitter)

Novak Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Carlos Alcaraz, with Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo

Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.

ATP rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)

6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)

8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)

10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065

11. Karen Khachanov 2,855 (+5)

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)

14. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185

18. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 (+1)

19. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
