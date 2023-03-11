CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Odisha CM Awarded Certificate of Recognition by Guinness Book of Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium
1-MIN READ

Odisha CM Awarded Certificate of Recognition by Guinness Book of Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

Published By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 00:20 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The stadium, which was built in record 15 months and has a seating capacity of 20011 with an uninterrupted viewing experience for all, was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium

It was a momentous occasion for the Hockey fans of Odisha at the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was honoured with the certificate of recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela being the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 has left an indelible mark on the sports fraternity of India. While the tournament was a spectacular success, it is Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela that left the players and audience spellbound with its grandeur.

The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in record 15 months and has a seating capacity of 20011 with an uninterrupted viewing experience for all. It was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride to India and Odisha.

Receiving the award Chief Minister Patnaik said, “This recognition by Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha”.

Naveen Pattnaik is in two days visit to Rourkela . Earlier today CM Naveen inaugurated Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex in Rourkela and three Hockey Training Centres in Bisra, Lahunipara and Manchmara.

first published:March 11, 2023, 00:19 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 00:20 IST
