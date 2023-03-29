Odisha CM Inaugurates Tennis Centre in Bhubaneswar, Says It Will Nurture Potential Medallists

With just a few days to go for the ITF Asia U14 and Under Development Championship 2023 in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Tennis Centre at the Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex.

The Odisha CM also launched the logo and jersey for the upcoming international tennis tournament.

Built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, the Tennis Centre is certified by International Tennis Federation. It features one synthetic centre court with a gallery seating for 1400, a gymnasium, a changing room, an auditorium, and rooms for dignitaries, media, broadcast and administrative purposes.

The Tennis Complex at Kalinga Stadium with eight synthetics is now capable of hosting matches under the aegis of the International Tennis Federation and Asian Tennis Federation.

Congratulating the Odisha Tennis Association and Sports Department for working closely for tennis in the state, Patnaik said, “Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex has been admired as a hub of sports and a premier training ground that is nurturing champions of the future. The addition of the Tennis Centre strengthens our ecosystem further which will help our Tennis players to compete and excel at national international events. It will also help unearth hidden talents and nurture potential medallists.”

Noteworthy to mention that Odisha Tennis players, Kabir Hans, Debasis Sahoo, Sohini Sanjay Mohanty and Aradhya Verma have been making their mark in the tennis circuit. The Sports Department is now focussing on creating a road map for sustainable high performance by youth tennis players of the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik also felicitated sportspersons Archana Majhi (Kho kho), Swadhin Majhi (Athletics), Debasis Sahoo (Tennis) and Jayanti Behera (Para-athletics), for their achievements at various international events. Furthermore, prior to the inauguration, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera felicitated 45 athletes with cash awards for their achievements at various national events.

Dignitaries present at this inauguration include Chief Secretary PK Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, Sports and youth services Secretary Vineel Krishna, President OTA, Asit Tripathy, Secretary Satyajit Mohanty and other officials of OTA and Sports Department.

Read all the Latest Sports News here