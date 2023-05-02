On My May to the First Competition: Neeraj Chopra Leaves for Doha to Start 2023 Season

Neeraj Chopra will begin his 2023 season at the Doha Diamond League Meet on May 5. On Tuesday, the Olympic, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shared a post on social media as he begins his ‘busy’ season.

“On my way to the first competition of 2023 season," Neeraj tweeted, after leaving for the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar.

"On my way to the first competition of 2023 season," Neeraj tweeted, after leaving for the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar.

The 25-year-old javelin thrower is the reigning Diamond League champion, winning the title in September last year at the Diamond League finals in Zurich - becoming the first Indian athlete to win the trophy.

His competition will be two-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist, Anderson Peters of Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic at Doha. Apart from the star trio, European champion Julian Weber of Germany, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad & Tobago and Rio Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya will also be at the event.

Neeraj recently in an interview said that he has been owrking on himself and wants to be technically superior to what he was before.

“Preparation has been really good. We have been focusing on my strength. Now, we are working on the technical aspect and trying to fine-tune things before Doha (Diamond League). This is going to be a long season with the Asian Games in September-October, so I want to make myself technically better than before," Neeraj Chopra told Olympics.com.

After the Doha Meet, Neeraj will feature in a strong javelin throw field at the Ostrava Golden Spike, the 11th World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season, in Ostrava on June 27.

The Olympic champion knows that his fans’ expectations will be more this time around with Paris2024 just round the corner.

“I know that the pressure and expectations will be high from Paris 2024 but all these years, I have learnt how to maintain myself and how to focus on big competitions and how to perform on the big platforms like the Olympics." “The last medal will motivate me for the next one, and the Tokyo Olympics medal has been a big motivation for the next Games," Neeraj Chopra said.

