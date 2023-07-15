Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Tennis Streaming For Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final: How to Watch Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova Coverage on TV And Online

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur got the better of second-seed Aryna Sabalenka to qualify for Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles final. In the final, Jabeur will be up against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova. The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles final between Jabeur and Vondrousova will take place on Saturday. Having suffered a defeat in the first set, Jabeur defeated Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals. Last year, Jabeur had become the first Arab player and the first African woman to play in the final of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. But Jabeur had to concede a defeat in the Wimbledon 2022 final at the hands of Elena Rybakina. Jabeur will now be eager to rectify her errors and win the Wimbledon title this time.

Marketa Vondrousova, on the other hand, claimed a resounding 6-3, 6-3 win against Elina Svitolina to advance to Wimbledon 2023 final. The 24-year-old became the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to qualify for the final stage at Wimbledon. The match against Ons Jabeur will also mark Vondrousova’s maiden appearance in the Wimbledon final.

When will the Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match be played?

The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will be played on Saturday, July 15.

Where will the Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match be played?

The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will be played on the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

What time will the Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match be played?

The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will start at 6:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match?

The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match on TV?

The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final match between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will be televised live on Star Sports network.