Paris Olympics Swimming Test Competition in Seine Cancelled Due to Pollution
1-MIN READ

Paris Olympics Swimming Test Competition in Seine Cancelled Due to Pollution

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 12:43 IST

Paris, France

2024 Paris Olympics (IANS)

2024 Paris Olympics (IANS)

World Aquatics said "water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers' health" in a statement.

The pre-Olympics swimming test competition due to take place Sunday in the Seine in Paris has been cancelled due to pollution of the river, the international swimming federation said after analysis of the latest water samples.

Following recent heavy rainfall, “water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health," World Aquatics said in a statement on Sunday.

“Based on this weekend, it is clear that further work is needed with Paris 2024 and local authorities to ensure robust contingency plans are in place for next year."

Friday’s training had already been cancelled and the women’s race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday in the hope the water quality would improve.

Heavy rains for the past week in Paris have caused sewers to overflow, polluting the Seine.

“World Aquatics is disappointed that water quality in the Seine has resulted in the cancellation of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup, but the health of our athletes must always be our top priority," said World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam.

The federation said it “understands that further infrastructure projects will be completed to significantly improve water quality in the Seine in the lead-up to next year’s Olympic Games".

“World Aquatics remains excited at the prospect of city-centre Olympic racing for the world’s best open water swimmers next summer," it said.

The events are also a prelude to the future return of swimming in the Seine promised by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo from 2025 on three sites where swimming has been prohibited since 1923.

Olympic open water swimming has frequently been hit by pollution concerns.

At the end of the test event in 2019 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, swimmers protested against the quality of the water in Tokyo Bay.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, the prospect of swimming in Guanabara Bay, also very polluted, also made headlines.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte.
  1. Paris Olympics
  2. Paris 2024
  3. 2024 Olympics
  4. swimming
  5. seine
  6. pollution
first published:August 06, 2023, 12:43 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 12:43 IST