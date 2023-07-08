Paulie Malignaggi Backs Jake Paul in MMA Fight Against Conor McGregor

Boxer Jake Paul can reportedly take down UFC superstar Conor McGregor comfortably if the duo go head-to-head in an MMA fight. This statement was actually made by former boxer Paulie Malignaggi, who thought McGregor’s fitness issue would help Paul pick up a victory in the potential bout. Speaking about why Paul would take the upper hand, Malignaggi underlined the influencer-turned-boxer’s background in wrestling. “Since Jake used to wrestle in high school, the cage would not be an unfamiliar place to him,” Malignaggi said, as quoted by the Sport Bible.

Malignaggi further suggested Paul take McGregor to an uncomfortable situation during the battle which can become the game-changer for the American. “You (Paul) can make him (McGregor) feel uncomfortable only by hitting him. When he is punching you, if you simply keep fighting, he starts to feel paranoid and nervous. He is not a real fighter,” Malignaggi explained.

Malignaggi then went on to criticise the fitness routine of Conor McGregor, saying the Irish fighter “looks for the first window to jump out of” as he gets anxious during fights. The ex-boxer admitted McGregor’s “athletic ability” but slammed him for becoming tired so easily. “The guy shares photos of himself cycling through the desert, swimming 25 miles, and running up mountains in order to make himself look like Rocky during training. After he enters the cage, he gets tired after 30 seconds,” Malignaggi said.

In the end, Malignaggie advised Jake Paul to “hang in” the cage that would definitely “trouble” McGregor, who has not participated in a fight following a disappointing first-round defeat against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Jake Paul, who is set to take on another MMA star Nate Diaz in a boxing match on August 5, has previously called out Conor McGregor for a fight. The ‘Problem Child’ believes there will never be a better time to schedule the battle after he defeats Diaz, who has gone 1-1 against McGregor in their past two fights. “Conor McGregor might see me after I beat Nate Diaz. He might want a payday and get knocked out by me,” Paul said, as quoted by MMA Fighting.