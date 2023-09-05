CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » 'Perfect Days' By Wim Wenders Is Japan's Pick For International Feature Category Oscar
1-MIN READ

'Perfect Days' By Wim Wenders Is Japan's Pick For International Feature Category Oscar

Curated By: Sports Desk

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 00:53 IST

Other, India

Read all latest and breaking Sports News on News18.com

German filmmaker Wim Wenders' drama "Perfect Days", which follows the daily routine of middle-aged man who cleans toilets in Tokyo, is Japan's entry for the 2024 Oscars in the best international feature category. The movie garnered great reviews at Cannes earlier this year. The film's lead star Koji Yakusho, best known for his roles in "13 Assassins" and "Shall We Dance?", won best actor honour at Cannes for his role in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is for the first time that Japan has submitted a film to the Oscars that's not directed by a Japanese filmmaker, THR noted. Produced by Master Mind Limited (Japan) and Spoon Inc. (Japan) in collaboration with Wenders Images (Germany), the film is an official Japan-Germany co-production.

It is for the first time that Japan has submitted a film to the Oscars that’s not directed by a Japanese filmmaker, THR noted. Produced by Master Mind Limited (Japan) and Spoon Inc. (Japan) in collaboration with Wenders Images (Germany), the film is an official Japan-Germany co-production.

“Perfect Days" is also set to open the 2024 Tokyo International Film Festival in October, where the German filmmaker will serve as the president of the main competition jury. Wenders is one of the most influential directors in world cinema with movies such as “The State of Things" “Paris, Texas", “Faraway, So Close!" and “The Million Dollar Hotel". BK BK 09041719 NNNN.

