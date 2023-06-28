PM Modi Celebrates India's 'Incredible Athletes' Who Won 202 Medals at Special Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to celebrate and congratulate Indian atheltes who took part in the recently condclued Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

“Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals," PM Modi tweeted.

“In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes," he added.

India secured 76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals in the global multi-sport spectacle that celebrates unity, diversity and special skills among people with intellectual disabilities.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier attended a felicitation ceremony of the Special Olympics athletes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

“I congratulate all the medal winners here. India is feeling proud because of your success in Berlin. You performed brilliantly IN Berling through an exposure given to you by our government," former President Kovind said at the event.

“I’ve been told that we finished second among 180 participating nations, but I pray that you will achieve the first rank next time. Your journey was not an individual fight as you showed a strength of unity and dedication. It is a happy moment that India finished second after his nation Germany to win 202 medals (76 golds), notably 89 by our daughters, which suggests a bright future for India. You have inspired the next generation of India and we all are behind you in your future journey," he added.

Speaking about the Indian contingent’s performance at the Games, Special Olympics Bharat chairperson Mallika Nada said, “A huge number of our athletes have faced social discrimination of various forms, and are regarded as non functioning members of society in various quarters.

“It is an obsolete thought, and an inaccurate one too. Their performance in the sporting arena prove that they are capable of great feats, or strength, speed, concentration and discipline. And I hope this opens the eyes of those on the outside and proves that we need to expand this movement further and make it more inclusive."

The Indian contingent is made up of 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches who competed in 16 sports.

(With inputs from Agencies)