National Games 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kick off Event in Goa on October 25

The Honourable Prime Minister of the nation, Shri. Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games 2023 on October 25 scheduled to take place in Goa, the state Sports Minister Govind Gaude told the assembly on Friday.

The multi-disciplinary event will be inaugurated by the PM on October 25 and it will culminate on November 9.

Gaude said that hosting the National Games will give a boost to sporting culture in the state.

To see Goa hosting the National Games has been a dream of every Goan and the coastal state has been trying to fulfil it since 2012, he said.

The minister said, “Our aim is to promote various sports in the state by hosting the National Games."

Gaude said the government wants sportspersons from Goa to not only play for the state, but also represent the country at international events.

The sports minister assured the House that reward money for medal winners from Goa in the Games, as promised by the state government earlier, would be released before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival (which will be celebrated after mid-September).

He said the state government will release Rs 2.54 crore for sports associations as a grant and another Rs 73 lakh for distribution as cash prizes among medal winners.

Gaude said the government is willing to allow village panchayats, local clubs and associations to maintain sports grounds in their respective areas.

The minister maintained the state government has fulfilled its commitment to provide grants to sports associations. “Some of the associations are not getting grants as they have failed to provide fund utilization certificates,” he said.

The minister also announced that the government will soon constitute a board to oversee the implementation of the state’s youth policy.