'Personification of Passion and Perseverance': PM Narendra Modi Hails Praggnanandhaa on Return to India Following FIDE World Cup Brilliance

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa R, who had a brilliant run at the recently concluded FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 in Azerbaijan with his second-place performance, received a warm reception on his return to the nation.

The teenage wunderkind met the Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi on Friday as the Indian Premier congratulated the genius from Chennai on his most recent feat.

The PM shared a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that read, “Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India’s youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!"

Prag, as he is fondly known, reach the finals of the event in Baku where he fell at the final hurdle against Norwegian GM and World No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Prag managed to push the summit clash to a tiebreaker following two draws in the classic games, and eventually lost the tiebreaker after he surrendered the first rapid game and played out a draw in the decider, as the title went to Carlsen.

However, Prag’s journey to the championship clash of the prestigious tournament in Azerbaijan was underlined by the fact that he bested both the World No. 2 and 3 ranked players, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabio Caruana, en route to the final.

Prag also got the better of compatriot Arjun Erigasi in a marathon quarter-final, as he mounted a come-from-behind win over his countrymate, which elicited a reaction from Caruana-his semi-final opponent, who heaped praise on the Indian.

The teenager was handed a bye in the opening round before he took down Frenchman Maxime Lagarde in the second-round game.

The teenager also secured his passage into the Candidates tournament thanks to his incredible performances in Azerbaijan and will look to continue his blistering form in the year.