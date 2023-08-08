'Salute': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Record Breaking World Universities Championship Medal Haul

The Indian contingent present at the World Universities Championship brought laurels to the nation as they registered a massive haul of 26 medals in the event in Chengdu, China.

India had only claimed a cumulative total of 21 medals at all the World Universities Championships before the 2023 edition of the event, and the Indian athletes surpassed the tally with some sterling performances in China to finish the event in seventh place.

Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi sent his heartfelt wishes to the unit that made the nation proud with a spectacular show.

“A sporting performance that will make every Indian proud! At the 31st World University Games, Indian athletes return with a record-breaking haul of 26 medals! Our best performance ever, it includes 11 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 10 Bronzes. A salute to our incredible athletes who have brought glory to the nation and inspired upcoming sportspersons," the PM’s post on the social media platform Twitter read.

India ended the event with 11 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze, the best ever standing in the medal tally.

The 21-member shooting team performed the best with 8 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze while archers won 3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. One bronze came from judo.

There were individual medals for shooters Manu Bhakar, Elavenil Valarivan, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sift Kaur Samra, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ashi Chouskey, Archers Avneet Kaur, Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Aman Saini, Judoka Yamini Mourya, and Athletes Bhavani Yadhav, Jyothi Yarraji and Amlan Borghohain.

While the Women’s 10m air pistol team, Men’s 10m air rifle, women’s 50m rifle 3p team, and mixed compound archery team, all claimed gold in their respective events.

There was silver for the nation in the women’s compound team, men’s 25m pistol rapid fire team event, and mixed 10m air rifle team.

The men’s compound team, women’s recurve team, men’s 50m air rifle team, and Men’s 10m air rifle team all claimed bronze.