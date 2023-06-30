CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Poland's Kamil Majchrzak Handed 13-month Ban After Failing Drug Test
1-MIN READ

Poland's Kamil Majchrzak Handed 13-month Ban After Failing Drug Test

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:08 IST

Warsaw, Poland

Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak (Reuters)

Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak (Reuters)

Kamil Majchrzak was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided were found to contain three banned substances

Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak has been suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for failing a drug test, it said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPARδ agonists).

The 218th-ranked Majchrzak, who won the Challenger Tour event in Busan, South Korea, in October and reached the semi-finals of an ATP 250 event in Pune, India, earlier in 2022, accepted the suspension.

“At the end of 2022, I lost everything in an instant. Since I was a child, I have been training hard to make my dreams come true. Tennis is not only my job, but above all it is my whole life," Majchrzak wrote on Instagram.

After taking into account the time he has served under his provisional suspension, Majchrzak’s period of ineligibility is scheduled to end on Dec. 29.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. ban
  2. drug
  3. tennis
first published:June 30, 2023, 11:08 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 11:08 IST